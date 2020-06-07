Olivia Colman couldn't control her inner fan-girl after bumping into Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is one megastar in Hollywood who leaves even the industry's A-liters star struck, similar to how Olivia Colman had been when she ran into the actor.

The 46-year-old The Crown actor recalled the time when she had bumped into the Fight Club hunk at the 2020 Oscar’s after-party and completely “fell apart” after seeing him.

“The last Oscars I went to, Brad Pitt was at a party. I completely fell apart. He came up to me and went ‘Huge fan’ – and I giggled. And then he just walked off,” she said.

This was the same night when the Ad Astra star took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Colman on the other hand, had bagged an Oscar a year earlier in 2019 for Best Actress for her role of Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Her acceptance speech was one that Hollywood still hasn’t forgotten as the actor later admitted that she was a bit drunk and hadn’t prepared an acceptance speech in advance.

"Awards are the most terrifying. Ed [her husband] gets upset with me not prepping my speeches. He sends me a text saying ‘Just in case, could you look at these names’. I was not expecting to win that at all. When we turned up, Ed said ‘We should relax, I don’t think it will happen’. We were stuck right in the corner, at the side,” she recalled during a podcast with her friend and former England rugby star Will Greenwood.

“Glenn Close was sat in the middle dressed as an Oscar so we we’re like ‘She’s gonna win’. There was no way I was gonna win it,” she added.