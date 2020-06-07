Ertugrul lead actor Engin Altan sends love to Pakistan by singing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan has extended love to his fans in Pakistan by singing the iconic patriotic song Dil Dil Pakistan.



In a video circulating on social media, Altan, who essays the lead role in Dirigis Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, could be seen singing the song.

The Ertugrul actor could be heard singing, “Dil Dil Pakistan, Jaan Jaan Pakistan.” He also sent love to his Pakistani fans saying “Mera Apko Salam Pakistan” in Urdu language while placing his hand on his heart respectfully.

Later, the video was also retweeted by Pakistani singer Salman Ahmad on his Twitter account who added the comment, “Never imagined that one day #Ertugral would be saying (Dil Dil Pakistan) . The song remains the same.”

The Turkish star has won the hearts of millions of fans by essaying the historic role of Ertugrul after the drama series started airing in Pakistan on state-run television.

