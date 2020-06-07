Selena Gomez shares history of racial violence in US

US songstress Selena Gomez has said that racial violence has been a common theme in US history and was used to keep black people in a subordinate position.



Sharing a clip from the film 13th, that explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, the Lose You To Love Me singer said, “We keep asking “How did we get here?” The answer is that we’ve been here from the beginning.”





She added, “George Floyd’s death is part of a long history that connects slavery to our current system of mass incarceration. In the American South, places like Parchman Farm started as slave plantations and then became prisons after slavery ended.”

The singer further said, “Racial violence has been a common theme in our history and was used to keep black people in a subordinate position. Just as George Floyd’s death opened people’s eyes in 2020, the lynching of 15 year old Emmett Till did in 1955.”

Earlier, Selena decided to use her massive social media platform - more than 287 million followers on Instagram and Twitter - to highlight black voices amid a world-wide discussion on race relations in the wake of George Floyd's death. ⠀⠀