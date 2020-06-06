Kanye West joins Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago

Kanye West, who donated $2 million to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, joined Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago.



Later, the Bound 2 rapper shared photos and a video of him from the protest on his Instagram handle.

In the photos, Kanye could be seen sporting black face mask and hoodie.

He captioned one of the posts as “I matter. #kanyewest.”

Kanye wrote “For the people. For us. #kanyewest.”



Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian have actively been supporting a number of people connected with the Black Lives Matter protests.



Earlier, Kanye announced $2 million to help George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor's families amid world-wide protests against racial injustice.