close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2020

Kanye West joins Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 06, 2020
Kanye West joins Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago

Kanye West, who donated $2 million to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, joined Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago.

Later, the Bound 2 rapper shared photos and a video of him from the protest on his Instagram handle.

In the photos, Kanye could be seen sporting black face mask and hoodie.

He captioned one of the posts as “I matter. #kanyewest.”

View this post on Instagram

I matter. #kanyewest

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyew.est) on

Kanye wrote “For the people. For us. #kanyewest.”

View this post on Instagram

For the people. For us. #kanyewest

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyew.est) on

Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian have actively been supporting a number of people connected with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Earlier, Kanye announced $2 million to help George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor's families amid world-wide protests against racial injustice.

Latest News

More From Entertainment