Angelina Jolie says 'discrimination and impunity can't be tolerated'

Angelina Jolie has come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, donating $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The actress stepped up her efforts against racial injustice, saying: "Rights don't belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified.

She was reported to have said: "I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society. I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform."

According to a media outlet, Jolie has "been having difficult and necessary conversations with her six children about race" over the years.

It was also reported that the actress' thoughts have been with the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery following their tragic deaths, and those who are struggling during these tough times.

Jolie has been in quarantine in Los Angeles with all her kids: 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and her 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne during the coronavirus pandemic. A source told E! in March that "they are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies." Jolie celebrated her 45th birthday with them yesterday.