Johnny Depp questions Amber Heard's charity donations

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny Depp has issued subpoenas to collect any communication his ex-wife Amber Heard may have had with a number of charities following the couple's divorce.

The Hollywood star is requesting all documents and communication Heard may have had with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children's Hospital Los Angeles regarding donations that were made following the couple's split.

Depp's legal team has reportedly questioned about how much money she transferred to the non-profits.

According to reports, the actor filed the subpoenas in Virginia, asking the court to force each organisation to give up all information concerning his former wife, who he became legally separated from in 2017.

The move comes following the couple's divorce settlement, which stated that the actress would get $7 million (£5.5 million) from the actor - but it was agreed upon that the money would be donated to charity.



The 'Sweeney Todd' star is currently suing Heard for defamation in Virginia over an article she wrote in December, 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse".

