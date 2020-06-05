Posts of ad chief secretary, AIG police approved for south Punjab secretariat: CM

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the government has fulfilled the promised of establishing a separate secretariat for south Punjab.

In a Twitter post, the CM Punjab said that the posts of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General of Police have also been approved under the secretariat.



Buzdar said that now the posts have been generated, new postings will be carried out soon, adding that the officials will dispense new duties from July 1.

“Due to the measures taken by the government, the sense of deprivation is ending in the people of Punjab,” said the CM Punjab.

Buzdar also met with provincial assembly lawmakers and PTI officials at Circuit House Bahawalpur today, where measures to deal with locust attacks and coronavirus came under discussion.

The CM Punjab said that in the past, people were wooed with appealing slogans and lip service, adding that the PTI government will change the lives of the people of the underprivileged areas.

Last month, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said a secretariat would be set up for the south Punjab 'province' and that Rs3.5 billion had been allocated for this purpose.