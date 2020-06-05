‘Riverdale’ creator apologies to Vanessa Morgan promising to 'do better'. Photo: StyleCaster

Vanessa Morgan’s previous claim about being cast aside “as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads” at the hands of Riverdale big shots, has gained much-needed traction and it appears the writer for the Netflix show has come out with an apology for the star promising to do better.

Taking to his social media Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa issued an apology towards Vanessa Morgan and promised to join hands with the initiative and do his part moving forward.

His post read, "We hear Vanessa. "We love Vanessa. She's right. We're sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color."

The writer went on to say, "CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA (Black Lives Matter Los Angeles), but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers' room."

Even Vanessa’s co-star Lili Reinhart showcased her support towards the star by sharing her tweet and writing, "We love you, V. And support you 10000%"



