Sindh's Imran Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 patients

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi deserves praise for the plasma treatment. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday helped the patients suffering from the deadly coronavirus by donating his blood plasma for their treatment.

Professor Dr Tahir Shamsi, a hematologist and transplant physician at the National Institute of Blood Diseases & Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD & BMT), oversaw the donation plasma process.

Ismail had earlier announced that he would donate his blood plasma after he recovered from the respiratory disease, which has so far infected more than 90,000 people across Pakistan. Over 1,800 people have died of the coronavirus to date.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said people who had recovered from the deadly coronavirus must donate their plasma. Dr Shamsi deserves praise for the plasma treatment, he added.

Blood plasma therapy helps protect almost 80% of coronavirus patients from being put on a ventilator, the NIBD medic said, adding that a healthy person's plasma could be used for two coronavirus patients.