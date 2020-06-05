Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott getting closer while co-parenting daughter Stormi in self-isolation

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her former love Travis Scott are reportedly getting closer while self-isolating together for three months as they co-parent their daughter Stormi amid the coronavirus lockdown at the former’s Los Angeles mansion.



The lockdown may have been good for Kylie and Travis Scott’s relationship as it could lead to their reconciliation, US Weekly reported citing a source.

The Wake Up singer is still optimistic for reconciliation with former love Kylie Jenner, the insider told US Weekly.

According to reports, Scott and Jenner are cooking dinner, watching movies and playing with Stormi together during the isolation.

The former lovebirds also spend time by the swimming pool.

The couple split up eight months ago. Jenner began dating Scott in 2017 after she called it quits with Tyga.

Jenner and Scott share a baby girl named Stormi who is now two years old.