Thu Jun 04, 2020
Web Desk
June 4, 2020

Mehwish Hayat says Inzamam-ul-Haq is her favourite Pakistan captain

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 04, 2020

Mehwish Hayat is a huge fan of cricket and her love for the game was evident from her regular appearances at Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. 

The actress on Thursday said she visited Gaddafi Stadium  Lahore which honours Pakistani heroes though the ages.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture and wrote, "l Felt a great sense of pride seeing the Wall of Fame of cricketing legends."

Mehwish revealed that  Inzamam-ul-Haq was her personal favourite Pakistan captain and asked her fans to share the name of their favourite skipper.


