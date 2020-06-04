Meghan Markle, Prince Harry having 'private conversations' to help put end to racism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly taking secret meetings to support anti-racism causes, in order to contribute towards putting an end to racial injustice.

According to a source close to the Sussexes, Meghan and Harry are doing everything they can to further the Black Lives Matter movement.

George Floyd's killing and outrage over it "is something that is incredibly personal to Meghan, especially given everything she has experienced. And as a couple it is, of course, very important. They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us," the insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie reported for Harper's Bazaar that the couple has been "quietly having meetings behind the scenes with people on all levels to make sure they are educated and connected to the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement."

"Harry and Meghan have been having private conversations with community leaders and people at every level, as well as friends and family, about this issue since the start of recent events," a source told Scobie for the outlet.

"By speaking to as many people and organizations as possible, it has been a way for them to feel connected to everything that's going on and learn more about the issues surrounding it."