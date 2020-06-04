Sindh's coronavirus recovery rate crosses 50%

Sindh's coronavirus mortality rate stands at 1.7%. — The News/Files

KARACHI: Sindh's coronavirus recovery rate reached 50.1% as 764 COVID-19 patients were discharged, bumping up the recovery toll to 16,782, provincial chief minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday.

The province, in the last 24 hours, recorded 20 more deaths and 1,667 new coronavirus infections, raising the death toll to 575 and overall cases to 34,577, CM Shah said in a statement.

The provincial mortality rate stands at 1.7%, while "366 patients are in critical condition, of them 66 have been put on the ventilators," he said.

At least "16,179 patients [are] under treatment, of them 14,910 [are] in home isolation, 99 at isolation centres, and 1,170 [are in] different hospitals," CM Shah said.

Karachi records 1,311 infections

Meanwhile, talking about the new infections in Karachi he said that from the 1,311 new cases, 312 were detected in district East, 271 in Korangi, 257 in South, 241 in West, 143 in Central, and 87 in Malir.

The provincial chief providing details of the cases in other cities of the province said that Hyderabad has recorded 42 cases in the past 24 hours, Ghotki 38, Kashmore 32, Khairpur 25, Sukkur 24, Larkana 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Dadu and Sujawal 11 cases each, Shikarpur 10, Badin eight, Jamshoro seven, Sanghar five, Jacobabad, Kambar, Umerkot, and Tando Mohammad Khan have three cases each, and Thatta, Mirpurkhas, and Matiari have recorded one case each.



CM Shah urged "people of Sindh to be careful and adopt precautionary measures to defeat the pandemic," the statement added.