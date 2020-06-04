Ellen DeGeneres slammed over now-deleted post on Black Lives Matter movement

Ellen DeGeneres is currently on the receiving end of severe backlash after she deleted a post about the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's killing.

The comedian/TV show host was being termed as 'tone-deaf' and 'hypocritical' by netizens who could not help but point out her contentious friendship with George W. Bush.

"Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad," Ellen said in her post on Saturday. "People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change."

"We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and love," she added.



Many started bashing Ellen for not addressing the black community outrightly and instead calling them 'people of color.'

"Not people of color. George Floyd was black. Why are being so cautious? Seriously?" an internet user commented.

Another one wrote, "I still find it funny how Ellen Degeneres, a woman who is famous for boastfully signing life-size checks to random people on her show, can't even post a screenshot on the internet of her donating money in support of Black lives."

After taking her post down, Ellen announced making donations to certain BLM causes, however that too failed to impress people.



