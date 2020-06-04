Nick Cordero's wife asked to bid him farewell after his coronavirus battle intensifies

Broadway actor Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed she has been asked to say goodbye to her husband after his harrowing battle with coronavirus intensified further.

Revealing that the actor is still fighting for his life, even though the doctors have given up on him, Kloots said, "I've been told a couple times that he won't make it. I've been told to say goodbye.



Amanda shared the heartbreaking piece of information while sharing a picture of Cordero holding their 1-year-old baby boy.

"I've been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He's still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!" she added.



Cordero was diagnosed with coronavirus and more recently, suffered a lung infection that further deteriorated his health.

Prior to this, he underwent a leg amputation surgery due to blood clotting, as well as a tracheotomy to support his breathing.

According to Kloots, Cordero showed small signs of improvement, but stopped responding after little to no success. So far, he has been fighting the COVID-19 battle valiantly, however has been on the ventilator for over two months now.