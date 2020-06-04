Kylie Jenner’s company CEO resigns amid recent scandal

Christoph Honnefelder, who joined Kylie Cosmetics as the incoming CEO in January this year, has resigned from his place amid reports about Kylie Jenner's earnings.



Beauty giant Coty - who reportedly have a 51% stake in Jenner's makeup company - has announced that it was making a number of changes that will 'allow the company to focus on its core prestige and mass beauty businesses.'

As per reports, Honnefelder was appointed to the leadership role as the incoming CEO in January of this year, but has now left for 'personal reasons.'

The news comes after Forbes kicked Jenner off it's billionaire's list and accused her of 'inflating the value of her cosmetics business for years.'



Forbes has accused the reality star of 'inflating the value of her cosmetics business for years.' While Kylie Jenner, 22, has denied the claims made in the report.