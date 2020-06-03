Mahira Khan, Shaniera Akram and others demand justice for minor maid tortured to death

Pakistan's biggest celebrities are coming forth to speak out against child labour and demanding justice for a minor maid named Zohra who was tortured to death by her employers.

The who’s who of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, including Mahira Khan, Armeena Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Shaniera Akram and many others expressed their fury over the minor domestic worker named Zohra Shah getting beaten to death by her employers.

The Humsafar star retweeting a post about Zohra, wrote: “The demons walk freely among us.”

Shaniera Akram, wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram also raised her voice for the minor, while condemning those in Pakistan who fuel the issue of child labour by employing girls under the age of 14 for house help.



Armeena Khan shared a powerful image of a girl releasing a bird from a cage and added the hashtag #JusticeForZohra.



Osman Khalid Butt who is known to be vocal against injustices in society, seemed to be at a loss of words over the incident.



Singer Muniba Mazari also shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram that read: “He killed ZOHRA for releasing the birds from the cage. May be it was mistake or may be all she wanted was to set the birds free. And she was just 8 years old. Let that sink in.”



The eight-year-old domestic labourer was tortured to death in Rawalpindi by her employers after she accidentally freed two expensive parrots, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Zohra who hailed from Muzaffargarh, was hired to look after the child of a man identified as Hassan Siddiqui who worked in buying and selling birds and property.

Police officials told The Independent, Siddiqui confessed that he and his wife beat up the girl, who was working for them as a maid, in a fit of rage.