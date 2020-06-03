close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 3, 2020

Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus, quarantined at home

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 03, 2020
Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus, quarantined at home

Veteran Pakistani stars Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have contracted novel coronavirus, according to a report.

According to the report, Rubina and Sakina decided to get tested after they experienced symptoms of Covid-19. The reports of their tests came out positive.

Following positive test reports, Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have quarantined themselves at their residence.

The families of Rubina and Sakina are also likely to be tested for coronavirus soon.

Earlier, famous morning show host Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz tested positive for Covid-19 and the celebrity couple has been self-isolating at home for the past 13 days.

They also celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Tuesday in quarantine. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment