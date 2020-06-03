Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus, quarantined at home

Veteran Pakistani stars Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have contracted novel coronavirus, according to a report.



According to the report, Rubina and Sakina decided to get tested after they experienced symptoms of Covid-19. The reports of their tests came out positive.

Following positive test reports, Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have quarantined themselves at their residence.

The families of Rubina and Sakina are also likely to be tested for coronavirus soon.

Earlier, famous morning show host Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz tested positive for Covid-19 and the celebrity couple has been self-isolating at home for the past 13 days.

They also celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Tuesday in quarantine.