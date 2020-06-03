Selena Gomez shuts down her website in support of Blackout Tuesday

Showing her support as part of Blackout Tuesday, Selena Gomez has shut down her website and urged her fans to 'do some introspective thinking about how we can all come together'.



The 27-year-old singer wrote: "It’s my hope today you are taking the time to do some introspective thinking about how we can all come together and listen to one another with an open heart and mind."



She took to social media to share her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement over the weekend.

She said: "The country is long overdue for meaningful changes to our broken society. Black lives matter."

The 'Rare' singer went on to tag the Instagram handles of Black Lives Matter, When We All Vote, Color of Change, and NAACP.