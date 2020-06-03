close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
June 3, 2020

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz celebrate 18th wedding anniversary in self-isolation

Wed, Jun 03, 2020
Famed morning show host Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in self-isolation at their residence.

The celebrity couple is in self-isolation along with their daughter for 13 days after tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Nida and Yasir turned to Instagram to share loved-up photo celebrating the big day.

Nida wrote, “Ab to adat si he mujh ko. Happy 18th Anniversary.”

Ab to adat si he mujh ko.Happy 18th Anniversary

She captioned the video “18th wedding anniversary today.”

18th wedding anniversay today.

Yasir also shared the same video and wrote with a heart emoji, “18th wedding anniversary.”

18th wedding anniversary️

In the video, Yasir also updated the fans about their health saying that they are feeling much much better now.

