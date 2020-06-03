Katie Price gets emotional as she reunites with her terminally ill mum

Katie Price has emotionally reunited with her terminally ill mother Amy after 10 weeks of lockdown.



The Reality TV star had spent several weeks apart from her mum due to coronavirus pandemic. She was observing social distancing during the lockdown.



The former glamour model's mother Amy was diagnosed with the terminal illness idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017.

It's a huge relief to the 42-year-old star to be with mother again, but she will reportedly go around for an isolation cup to tea in the garden , but obviously she can't hug her or go near her."

Emotional scenes in Katie's Quest Red series 'My Crazy Life' showed Katie leave rehab and bid farewell to her mother on the opposite side of a window as she and Amy took precautions to protect her mother's health.

The reunion comes as the UK government relaxed lockdown restrictions to enable those shielding to leave the home and meet one person from another household from June 1, albeit whilst social distancing and maintaining a two metre distance between them.

