Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Rihanna and others turn Instagram black for Blackout Tuesday

Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Rihanna and others turn Instagram black for #BlackoutTuesday

Hollywood celebrities stepped forth to take part in the Blackout Tuesday to show solidarity for America’s black community that has for long been subject to discrimination.

From sports champs to showbiz stars, Americans from all walks of life partook in the day-long work pause by posting black images with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, after the killing of George Floyd.

Amongst the numerous stars turning their social media accounts black, are Rihanna, Jamie Foxx, Drake, Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, Britany Spears, Kylie Jenner and Nile Rodgers.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Instagram posted a black image with an extensive caption saying: “This is not a day off. This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp.”

Katy Perry’s black post was accompanied by a lengthy caption where she detailed how she can utilize her privilege to further the cause while also announcing her donations for organizations working for the black community.

Drake posted the photo with a simple yet powerful caption, writing. “Side by side.”



Kylie Jenner wrote in all-caps, alongside her post: "BLACK LIVES MATTER."







