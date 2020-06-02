Ellen DeGeneres forced to delete her BLM tweet after Twitter accuses her of 'hypocrisy'

Ellen DeGeneres drew flak as netizens were up in arms over her alleged ‘hypocrisy’

Ellen DeGeneres is definitely not having the best year as the comedian finds her social repute going down the drain.

After back-to-back controversies earlier, the chat show host has now nettled social media users once again as she was forced to take down her tweet against racial injustices when fans called her out for being ‘hypocritical.’

"Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad. People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and love,” she had said in her tweet.

The tweet soon backfired and drew flak towards the comedian as netizens were up in arms over her alleged ‘hypocrisy’ shown from her hangouts with George W. Bush, who has been labelled a ‘war criminal’, to the stories about her abusing and exploiting her employees.

One user commented: “Ellen DeGeneres saying she's just 'as angry and sad' as we are when just a few months ago she defended her friendship with a war criminal because 'she's friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs' that she has is really just the icing on the cake.”

Others also pointed out how the comedian has done little to nothing to help the Black Lives Matter movement or those affected by the racial injustice in America or even her own staff who have allegedly been laid off amid the pandemic.

“Do something. Pay for police to be retrained. Pay for the lawyers of innocent protestors. Pay your staff that’s been laid off,” said one user.

“I still find it funny how Ellen Degeneres, a woman who is famous for boastfully signing life-size checks to random people on her show, can't even post a screenshot on the internet of her donating money in support of Black lives,” added another.



