MQM-P submits resolution against fake domiciles, PRC in Sindh Assembly

Pakistan Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) on Tuesday submitted a resolution on issuance of fake domiciles and Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) in Sindh Assembly.

The resolution states that transparent jobs should be provided in Sindh and local people should be recruited for Grade 1-15 jobs in government sector.

It also demanded 100% implementation of rural and urban quota in recruitment for job applications from grades 16 to 22.

"The government should take stern action against the people who have issued fake documents," the resolution read.

A day earlier, MQM-P had rejected the Sindh government-formed three-member committee to probe into the alleged issuance of domicile certificates and PRCs to non-residents of a district and the province.

The MQM-P had demanded that the probe should be handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Addressing to press conference at the party’s secretariat in Bahadurabad, MQM-P central leaders Kunwar Naveed Jameel and Khwaja Izaharul Hasan had said the provincial government did not act fairly in the formation of the three-member committee that would inspect and scrutinise the records of domicile certificates issued by the deputy commissioners in various districts.

MQM-Pakistan leaders Abubakkar Siddiqui, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Zahid Mansoori, Mehfooz Yar Khan and Shahid Ali were also present in the press conference.

They had also demanded an independent inquiry into the selection of candidates for the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) jobs. The party has also filed a writ petition in the Sindh High Court, alleging that the jobs were being sold in the province after issuance of fake domiciles and PRCs.