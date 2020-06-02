Lea Michele accused of making Glee 'traumatic' for costar Samantha Ware

'Glee' star Lea Michele landed in controversy after Samantha Ware leveled allegations against her

Lea Michele of Glee fame has landed in hot water after she tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement which brutally backfired for her.

The Glee star was criticized for her alleged hypocrisy by her costar Samantha Ware who accused her of making the show a “living hell” for her.

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” Michele tweeted.

Retorting to her statement, Ware hit back in all-caps: “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget.”

“I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would [expletive] in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood,” she added.

Ware had been a guest star on the show’s sixth season for 11 episodes, essaying the role of Jane Hayward.

Michele on the other hand, had been one of the lead stars of the series, playing the iconic role of Rachel Berry.

Soon after Ware’s allegations, other Glee stars including Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell also subtly expressed their support for Ware.



