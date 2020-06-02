Shahroz Sabzwari on allegations of infidelity with Syra Yousuf: 'Sadaf wasn't the reason'

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari came forth defending his family and newlywed wife, Sadaf Kanwal, after they received severe backlash on Monday.



Shahroz had become a subject of intense criticism after netizens started accusing him of cheating on his former wife, Syra Yousuf, with famed model Sadaf.

Clearing the air on cheating allegations, as well as the online hate he had been receiving ever since he tied the knot to Kanwal, Shahroz said, "I am recording this video to defend the integrity of my family, who is being maligned in the course of the matter, something which I deserve to do rightfully."

The actor, talking about the allegations pertaining to infidelity with Yousuf, said on oath, "Syra and I decided to part ways in August, 2019. The reason behind our separation was not Sadaf, or any other woman. I can safely challenge any person to provide evidence to prove otherwise."

"I met Sadaf through work, three to four months after separation with Syra and she was a colleague back then. Syra and I tried to work on our marriage. However, there was a disagreement between us over a very personal matter, which then led to divorce," Shahroz added.

He went on to state that he did not wish to divorce Syra, but because the matter between them could not get resolved, they decided to part ways with mutual consent and dignity.

"At that time, I was not involved with Sadaf in any which way," Shahroz reiterated, adding, "I am making this video for my daughter who I love very much. When she grows up and asks about the things being said, I will have this video to show her in my defence."

"People wanted me to remain silent and look the other way on the all the allegations being put on me. However, I will defend my family, my wife Sadaf, till the very last breath," he concluded.

On Sunday, Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari confirmed tying the knot after rumours of their marriage were rife.