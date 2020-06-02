Adele condemns killing of George Floyd, insists 'racism is alive'

Singer Adele has strongly condemn the killing of George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked protests across the United States.

The 32-year-old shared a widely-circulated photograph of Floyd on Instagram and captioned: 'racism is alive and well everywhere'.

On Friday, ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a video surfaced of him crushing 46-year-old Floyd's neck with his knee in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Throwing her support behind the Black Lives Matter movement, the Grammy-winning singer wrote: 'George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t.

'Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!

'It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere.'