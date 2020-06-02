Kylie Jenner blew millions on private jets and mansions before recent scandal: report

Social media queen Kylie Jenner was recently accused of faking her status as a billionaire by a magazine and now new reports suggest she's a big spender.



Reality TV star and beauty mogul reportedly splashed cash on private jets and mansions before the recent Forbes scandal.



'The Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was last month accused of not actually being a billionaire and 'likely faked tax returns'.

Kylie slammed the reports on social media, calling it "inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions".

The Forbes piece concluded: "A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million, despite the headlines surrounding the Coty deal that seemed to confirm her billionaire status."

Now a new report from Page Six suggests that Kylie may be spending what fortune she does have at a fast rate.

