Sindh allows businesses to operate five days a week as coronavirus lockdown eased

KARACHI: The Sindh government lifted some of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, allowing businesses to resume activities five days a week — except on Saturdays and Sundays — from 6am-7pm, a notification from the provincial home department issued Monday read.
"Business timings except pharmacies and essential services — Five days per week (Monday-Friday) from Morning to Maghreb (6:00 am to 7:00 pm)," the notification said.
However, the provincial government, despite easing the lockdown, has decided to prohibit 10 sectors from resuming their activities; these are as follows:
The move to reopen businesses in the province is part of Sindh's adherence to the Supreme Court's directive to formulate a uniform policy with regard to the coronavirus lockdown.
On the other hand, the Sindh government emphasised that "public transport shall be opened after [a] due meeting of transporters with Minister Transport scheduled for tomorrow".
Reminding the people to ensure standard operation procedures (SOPs) were followed, the notification added:
On the other hand, the Balochistan government decided to extend its "smart lockdown" for another 15 days to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Business timings in the province would be from 9am-7pm, while it has been declared mandatory for masses to wear masks.
Transport shall remain suspended, while educational institutions were to remain closed in the light of the federal government's decision.