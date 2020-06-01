close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
June 1, 2020

Zoe Saldana flays Trump after protesters clash with Secret Service

Mon, Jun 01, 2020

Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana on Sunday lambasted the US President Donald Trump after reports emerged that  protesters clashed with Secret Service during a demonstration outside the White House.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Zoe Saldana shared a screenshot of a news item titled "Protesters clash with Secret Service at White House".

The "Avatar" actress shared the news with a caption that read: "Hope the animal we have to call President is watching this from his window."

Actors, musicians, sports persons and common people are criticizing President Donald Trump for his response to the latest wave of protests triggered by the death of an unarmed black man in police custody last week.

