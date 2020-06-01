If Diana was still alive, would Prince Charles and Camilla be married?

Many still wonder whether Charles would have tied the knot to Camilla⁠ if Diana was still alive

Princess Diana may have passed away nearly two decades ago, but many questions still hover around her death, especially in relation to Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

While the tensions between the love triangle aren’t concealed from the world, many still wonder whether, Charles would have tied the knot to Camilla⁠—who was the ‘other woman’ in his marriage with Diana⁠—if the Princess of Wales was still alive.

According to ABC News, “If Diana were still alive, Charles could remarry, because they were legally divorced. But he couldn’t do it in an Anglican church.”

“The Church of England says that in some extreme circumstances a divorced person may remarry in the church even when the ex-spouse is still living, but Charles and Camilla probably wouldn’t meet its criteria.”

“Diana’s death technically would free Charles to marry in the church, but his intended, Camilla Parker Bowles, is a divorcée whose first husband is still living,” the outlet further mentioned.

The two exchanged vows on April 9, 2005, nearly eight years after Diana’s passing.