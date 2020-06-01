close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2020

Nida Yasir dismisses fake news about her health after testing positive for COVID-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 01, 2020
Nida Yasir had confirmed that she, her husband Yasir Nawaz and daughter had contracted COVID-19

Acclaimed morning show host Nida Yasir, who contracted coronavirus last month, has updated her fans regarding her as well as her family’s health.

Nida turned to Instagram, shared a selfie and wrote, “I want to clarify that iam absolutely fine. Thanks Almighty Allah.”

She went on to say that “my family is fine as well.”

Rejecting the rumours about their health, she said, “people spreading false news about my health. we r at home.”

On May 25, Nida Yasir had confirmed that she, her husband Yasir Nawaz and daughter had tested positive for coronavirus and currently they were isolated.

