After Meghan, Kate Middleton begins court war with British outlet over ‘sexist’ coverage

Prince William and Kate are planning to sue Tatler magazine, if reports are to be believed

After Meghan Markle’s feud with the British press, Kate Middleton too is snapping back at the unfair portrayal of her in one of the recently published articles.

Prince William and Kate are planning to sue Tatler magazine, if reports are to be believed, over a ‘sexist’ article recently published that attacked the duchess’ weight among other things.

The publication was slapped with a lawsuit in reference to its article titled “Catherine the Great,” which also claimed that Meghan and Kate had a fall out, prior to her wedding with Harry in 2018. As per reports, the piece’s depiction of her family life as well her weight had managed to irk the Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier, Kensington Palace too issued a strong statement against Tatler, claiming the article had a "swathe of inaccuracies and false representations".

The palace has also sent legal letter on Kate’s behalf for the article’s retraction.

The Mail on Sunday cited a royal source as saying: "That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies.”

"There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton.”

"It's preposterous and downright wrong. The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about Kate's sister Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it's immune from action as it's read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference,” the insider added.

Following Kensington Palace’s statement, Tatler retorted, saying they stand by the published article: "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."