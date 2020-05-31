Billie Eilish gives a much-need lesson on white privilege for 'All Lives Matter' supporters

Billie Eilish is one of the many celebrities in America who have been actively using their voice to highlight the plight of the oppressed.

And as racial tensions surge in the United States, the 18-year-old singer has come forth with a crucial message on white privilege and the emergence of the ‘All Lives Matter’ slogan that has come afloat in the face of the already existing Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Going into an expletive-ridden rant on Instagram, the singer slammed all those bringing up the ‘All Lives Matter’ hashtag to negate the significance of the plight of black Americans that is conveyed through the BLM movement.

"I've been trying to take this week to figure out how to address this delicately. I have an enormous platform, and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it.......but I'm just gonna start talking. If I hear one more person say "aLL liVeS maTteR" one more time I'm gonna lose my mind," she wrote in the caption.

"No one is saying your life doesn't matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you… all you [expletive] do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger," she said.



"If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? No you're gonna help your friend because they are in pain because they are in need because they are bleeding!"



"If someone's house was on fire and someone is stuck in the house, are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter? No! Because they don't need it."



She went on school the public about white privilege as she said: "If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren't?"

"Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why? White. [expletive]. Privilege."



In another post, the singer said she “wants things to be different,” as she put up a picture with the text reading: “Black lives matter. Black children matter. Black loves matters. Black future matters.”







