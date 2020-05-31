‘Infuriated’ Kim Kardashian shares emotional post over killing of George Floyd

Kim Kardashian, who is ‘infuriated and disgusted’ over the killing of African American George Floyd in Minnesota, shared an emotional post in her reaction.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and said, “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage.”

“But the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted,” she said.

Kim Kardashian went on to say “I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black.”



“Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long,” Kim Kardashian added.

Before signing off, Kim demanded justice for George Floyd with hashtag “Black Lives Matters and Justice For George Floyd”