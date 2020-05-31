close
Sun May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020

Prince Harry kept a secret Facebook account all along: report

Sun, May 31, 2020
Prince Harry kept a secret Facebook account all along: report 

Prince Harry is not your sterotypical royal as he has always tried to shatter royal traditions in some way or another. 

According to a report in Page Six, Harry kept a secret account on Facebook, under the name of Spike Wells, back when he was dating  Chelsy Davy. 

The name was in reference to his nickname Spike, which now stands deleted. 

As reported by the Mirror, the secret account had over 400 friends “including some of the UK’s wealthiest and most glamorous socialites” and listed interest as “all sports."

The account, which remained active between 2008 and 2012 listed Wells’ hometown as Maun, Botswana — a favourite of Harry’s — and featured photos of the Duke with his then girlfriend Davy. 

It also contained photos of “three young men in matching Panama hats, one of whom bore an uncanny resemblance to Harry,” added the Mirror.

Other profile photos included a red-headed child holding his head, captioned, “Oh my God, I’m ginger.”

