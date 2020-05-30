Zaira Wasim forced to delete Instagram, Twitter accounts after posting Quranic verse

While a few defended Zaira Wasim, many asserted that the post was in bad taste

Former Bollywood star Zaira Wasim after months of facing criticism was driven to the point where she had to take down her social media.

The Dangal actor faced immense flak after she posted a verse from the Quran about locust attacks as agricultural department officials carry operations to deal with the swarms destroying crops.

“"So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” -Qur’an 7:133,” she had tweeted.

While a few defended the former actor, many asserted that the post was in bad taste.

According to IANS, social media users attacked her Facebook page as well, with one user saying: "Lady you must have taken into account of those people of JK, Kerala and elsewhere who are also suffering from the virus. Moreover the crops which are damaged by locust had no name as to who will consume them. In this hours of crisis please post something which is positive and reflects your education.”

“So according to you,with all due respect every year on the same time period, Allah send locust to India to destroy the crops of poor farmers who are not even involve in the industrial rise,who don't use vehicle to destroy the nature, and Allah send locust only to harm the poor farmers nd not the rich one who actually destroy nature,” another added.