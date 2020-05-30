Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Nightcrawler' to serve as inspiration for Ryan Gosling's new film

Ryan Gosling will play the lead role in Universal Picture's new version of "The Wolf Man", according to reports.

Variety reported that the studio is looking for the director and is near the final decision.



Among other candidates, director of HBO's Bad Education Cory Finley is reportedly in contention for the role.

According to the publication, Gosling was willing to direct "Wolfman" besides playing the key role but in the end, it was decided that it would be best for him to focus on the acting.

The report said nothing is known about the film's new take, but there are speculations that it will seek inspiration from "Nightcrawler", which featured Jake Gyllenhaal.