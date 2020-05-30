Drone activity over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's LA mansion unlikely to stop

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled in Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal roles in March.

The couple moved to the United States as part of their plans to start a more independent after parting ways from the British royal family.

Earlier this week it was reported that Meghan and Harry are fearing for their safety LA after drones were flown over their mansion to snap pictures of the royal family and their lifestyle.

Quoting an unnamed insider, Daily Star reported that it doesn't look like things will get better for the pair.

The insider said that although pictures of the royal couple and their sons taken illegally from the air are impossible to sell in US and UK, people who have access to drones are still interested in knowing what the couple is up to.

Talking to The Daily Beast a drone pilot said " “I think it’s about seeing what they are doing. Seeing if they are in, for example."

He further said, "I have stayed away from doing Meghan and Harry’s house.One reason is that they keep changing the law, another is that it is just not a great way to get a picture of a person because the camera angles on drones tend to be very wide and you just see the top of their head. And even if I did get a picture, who would buy it?”

According to the local media, drone activity is likely to continue in the future too because because high quality devices can be purchased for less than $1000.