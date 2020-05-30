close
Sat May 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
May 30, 2020

Prince William can’t seem to wrap his head around his kids' math homework

World

Web Desk
Sat, May 30, 2020
Reportedly Prince William can’t seem to wrap his head around his kids math work

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been homeschooling their kids but it appears to be turning into quite the challenge in recent times. Apparently the prince is finding it hard to understand their math homework.

During a new documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the prince spoke to a number of soccer players and during the course of the conversation he admitted he could not wrap his head around his children’s math homework.

According to a report by the Mirror, Prince William began by stating, "Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?" for "You start worrying how little you actually know from your school days when you literally can't do the maths questions at home!”

"The challenges of lockdown, eh? The challenges of lockdown,” he exclaimed near the end of the conversation.

Latest News

More From World