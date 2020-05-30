Prince William can’t seem to wrap his head around his kids' math homework

Reportedly Prince William can’t seem to wrap his head around his kids math work

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been homeschooling their kids but it appears to be turning into quite the challenge in recent times. Apparently the prince is finding it hard to understand their math homework.

During a new documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the prince spoke to a number of soccer players and during the course of the conversation he admitted he could not wrap his head around his children’s math homework.

According to a report by the Mirror, Prince William began by stating, "Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?" for "You start worrying how little you actually know from your school days when you literally can't do the maths questions at home!”

"The challenges of lockdown, eh? The challenges of lockdown,” he exclaimed near the end of the conversation.