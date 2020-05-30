Taapsee Pannu reveals she has never passed a single audition: WATCH

Taapsee Pannu reveals she has never passed a single fllm audition: WATCH

Taapsee Pannu came forth revealing a massive piece of information while speaking to Filmfare's Jitesh Pillai as part of his Filmfare Lockdown Conversations.

During the conversation, the Pink actress got candid about how she has handled rejections in her life.

Pannu revealed that she has never cleared a single audition up till now.

"I haven’t passed a single audition in my life. Not bragging about it, but the fact is I don’t come from a trained film background where I haven’t been to a school or institute to learn acting. I didn’t have anyone, not even remotely there in my family to guide me."

"So, I had no idea. I lost auditions of ads also. That terrible I was in the auditions. The only thing that worked out for me in acting is that I psyched myself in believing the character and then just played it," she added.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad and her stellar performance in the film won hearts.