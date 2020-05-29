Eminem updates his fans on MMLP music videos

Days after celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album, Eminem on Thursday took to Twitter to inform his over 20 million fans that MMLP music videos have been newly remastered in HD and are available on his website and YouTube.

Marshall Mathers LP (MMLP) is Eminem's highest-selling album which made Silm Shady the star he is today.

The rapper has recently been helping people amid the coronavirus pandemic.



From sending meals to medical professionals to helping local DJs in Detroit, the singer has done his bit to support efforts against the deadly pandemic..



