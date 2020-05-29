Turkish actress Esra Bilgic all praises for Pakistan

Turkish actors who starred in television series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' have become popular among people of Pakistan after the state-run TV started airing it last month in Urdu dubbing.

Lead characters from the show sent Ramadan and Eid greetings to their Pakistani fans and offered condolences over the plane crash that killed 97 people last week.

A large number of Pakistani fans are now following them on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Esra Bilgic, who plays Halime Sultan, has promised to visit Pakistan soon in her latest Instagram post.

The Turkish actress on Friday shared an Urdu language video message from Pakistan which is dedicated to front line workers against the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress praised the message and said she was sharing it for her Turkish and Pakistani fans.

She called the video "a beautiful message from a beautiful country" in her caption and once again expressed her desire to come to Pakistan.



