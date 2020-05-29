Niall Horan lashes out at Trump over tweet against Minneapolis protesters

US President Donald Trump has received a harsh response from singer Niall Horan after the Republican leader's latest Tweet about protests against the death of a black man George Floyd in police custody.

Fans and social media followers are praising the singer for his bold stance against racism.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Trump wrote “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Responding to the president, Horan said, “THUGS ?? these people are protesting against the fact that one of YOUR animalistic white policemen kneeled on George’s windpipe and forced him to stop breathing and killed him?? THUGS???? Are you listening to yourself?”

He added: “Racism has been rampant for hundreds of years, it’s just that in this century people have camera phones to video it.

“It’s absolutely disgusting that you get mistreated because of the colour of your skin. You would think that those that are there to protect us, would protect.”