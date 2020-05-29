Camila Cabello weighs in on her OCD diagnosis and struggle

COVID-19 has left the entire globe in copious amounts of stress, and as a result of that there are many who are unable to manage their mental health.

Camila Cabello recently wrote about her own personal struggles with OCD, and revealed the truth behind her mental health struggles.

In an attempt to voice her struggles, she penned down a note, revealing her mental health woes with WSJ Magazine.

She began by stating how her fans have only seen her glamour days, "If you look at the pictures I’ve posted on Instagram over the last year, you’ll find pictures of me writing in the studio, pictures in a hallway in a bomb-dot-com outfit before going onstage to perform, pictures of me cuddled up with my dog, Eugene, on a couch, and pictures of me bursting with excitement to play you my music."

"But here’s what there aren’t pictures of from the last year: me crying in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD I was experiencing. My mom and me in a hotel room reading books about OCD because I was desperate for relief. Me experiencing what felt like constant, unwavering, relentless anxiety that made day-to-day life painfully hard.”

Camila also admitted that in the beginning, she was rather embarrassed about coming out about her anxiety at the start but eventually, she felt like she needed to talk about it and find help. "Denying my suffering and berating myself didn’t help things. I needed to say those three revolutionary words: I need help.”

Before signing off she also expressed what having OCD feels like and how it altered her mental state. "OCD is not how it’s stereotyped, like, She’s so OCD about her desk being organized, etc. OCD can take many different forms, and for me it was obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors.”

"To put it simply, it made me feel like my mind was playing a cruel trick on me. It affected me physically, too. I couldn’t sleep for a long time, I had a constant knot in my throat, I had chronic headaches, and my body went through what felt like multiple roller-coaster rides every day.”