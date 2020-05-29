Momal Sheikh celebrates fifth birthday of son

Pakistani actress and producer Momal Sheikh celebrated the fifth birthday of her son Ibrahim at home on Thursday.



The Silsilay actress turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photos of jubilant Ibrahim with his parents.

Fans and Momal’s fellow showbiz stars extended love and wishes to Ibrahim shortly after the actress shared endearing posts on Instagram.



Recently, Momal also celebrated her birthday with family in quarantine amid the coronavairus lockdown.



Sharing photos from her birthday, Momal wrote, “Who says quarantine birthdays can’t be special? I feel truly blessed for all the love and effort put in by my family, friends and fans all over the world. From the messages to phone calls, collages to edits and insta stories, posts, video calls every little bit brightened my day even more.”



