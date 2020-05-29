close
Fri May 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 29, 2020

Momal Sheikh celebrates fifth birthday of son

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 29, 2020

Pakistani actress and producer Momal Sheikh celebrated the fifth birthday of her son Ibrahim at home on Thursday.

The Silsilay actress turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photos of jubilant Ibrahim with his parents.

Fans and Momal’s fellow showbiz stars extended love and wishes to Ibrahim shortly after the actress shared endearing posts on Instagram.

Recently, Momal also celebrated her birthday with family in quarantine amid the coronavairus lockdown.

Sharing photos from her birthday, Momal wrote, “Who says quarantine birthdays can’t be special? I feel truly blessed for all the love and effort put in by my family, friends and fans all over the world. From the messages to phone calls, collages to edits and insta stories, posts, video calls every little bit brightened my day even more.”

Who says quarantine birthdays can’t be special? I feel truly blessed for all the love and effort put in by my family, friends and fans all over the world. From the messages to phone calls, collages to edits and insta stories, posts, video calls every little bit brightened my day even more. I spent magical moments with Ibrahim and @nader.nawaz ; a BIG thank you to them for being so thoughtful ! I have so much to add to my box of memories. Nothing conquers us more than the joy of being loved! I am overwhelmed, touched and deeply grateful for Allah’s countless blessings. #alhumduliallah #blessed #quarantinebirthday #momalsheikh P.S :- thank you @sleepyheadpk for these comfy pjs and matching hair band and thank you @yum_by_amna for this beautiful and yummy cake

