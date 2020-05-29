Prince William brings viewers to tears as he talks about trauma of mum Diana's death

Prince William and former footballer Marvin Sordel bonded over their fatherhood fears after losing a parent at a young age in touching scenes.



William brought viewers to tears on Thursday night as he talked about the 'trauma' of his mother Princess Diana's death.

The Duke of Cambridge opened up about the pain of losing his mum when he was 12, and said the emotions came flooding back when he became a parent.



He was speaking to former Bolton and Burnley player, who had depression after growing up without his father.

Marvin said: "I grew up without my father and I've not had a father to look up to, and now I've got a child looking up at their father.

"I really struggled with my emotions at that time," he added, before asking William for advice on dealing with this.

William responded as saying: "I can relate to what you're feeling."

"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is.

“When you’ve been through something traumatic, like your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, your emotions come back in leaps and bounds.

"Because it's a very different phase of life and there's no one around to help you.

"I definitely found it overwhelming at times."

He added that the support of his wife, Kate Middleton, had been paramount.

His admirers said William's mother, the late Princess Diana, would be incredibly proud of her son and his hard work erasing the stigma surrounding mental health.

