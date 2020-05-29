Gal Gadot’s 'Hedy Lamarr' show picked up by Apple TV

A series about late actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr, with Gal Gadot playing the lead role, has moved to Apple TV from Showtime.

The streaming service announced the order Thursday, revealing the show will be an eight episode limited series with Gadot as Lamarr, the Austrian-born actress who during the height of World War II was described as the 'most beautiful woman in the world', all the while she was ignored for her brilliance when she created the technology that led to GPS during the war.



The tech giant has given a straight-to-series order to Hedy Lamarr. The drama, originally set up at Showtime, will air on Apple TV+, with co-creator Sarah Treem writing and executive producing. Gadot is also an executive producer.

In addition to being a sultry movie star of the wartime era, Lamarr was also the inventor of the technology that eventually gave way to GPS and the Wi-Fi in your phone.

Lamarr, already an actress who appeared in the legendarily controversial Ecstasy (1933), was married to Fritz Mandl the same year. Mandl was a weapons manufacturer who would go on to supply the Nazis during World War II, as well as host Adolf Hitler upon occasion.