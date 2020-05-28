PPP requests FIA to take action against Cynthia D. Ritchie over 'slanderous remarks' about Benazir Bhutto

PPP District President Advocate Shakeel Abbasi wrote in the application to the FIA that Cynthia D. Ritchie's tweet was "a true portrayal of her sick and disgusting mind".

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has requested the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing to take immediate action and initiate proceedings against a Twitter account operated under the name 'Cynthia D. Ritchie' for making "extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks" about former Pakistani prime minister and late party leader Benazir Bhutto.

In a letter to the FIA, a copy of which has been obtained by The News, Shakeel Abbasi — an advocate at the Islamabad High Court and the PPP's district president — requested the agency to take action against Ritchie.



"Through this application, it is brought to your notice that a woman, who goes by the name of Cynthia D. Ritchie on Twitter has passed extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks about Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, through her Twitter handle/account," the letter, dated May 28, 2020, read.

"Her remarks being false, untrue, defamating and slanderous as they are, have caused immense pain and agony to the millions across Pakistan who revere and hold Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in high esteem," it added.

"Your office is requested to take immediate action and initiate proceedings against this woman as prescribed by the law and under your mandate.

"A photocopy of the tweet, a true portrayal of her sick and disgusting mind is attached with the application," the letter noted further.