Taika Waititi and Camilla Parker-Bowles read for a good cause as corona grips the world

Camilla Parker-Bowles is joining the rest of the British royal family in finding ways to provide ease to the public during these terror-stricken times.

The Duchess of Cornwall joined forces with acclaimed film director Taika Waititi for his reading of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach on Wednesday.

The duchess, 72, was also joined by Lupita Nyong’o as well as Josh Gad for the reading in which she played The Ship’s Captain.

“Holy cats! Send a message to the Queen at once! The country must be warned!,” Camilla read from the classic book.

In a statement released by her, the duchess said: “I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time – as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading.”

The star-studded readings have been coming through the Roald Dahl Company’s initiative of supporting charities that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The celebrities who have taken part in the project include Meryl Streep, Liam and Chris Hemsworth and Eddie Redmayne.